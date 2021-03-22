In Iowa, second gentleman touts pandemic relief, announces SNAP boost

DES MOINES -- Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, heard about food insecurity issues from a central Iowa food bank CEO and charity leaders during an event Monday in Des Moines.
The event, held at Food Bank of Iowa, was hosted by the White House to highlight the recently-passed, $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 pandemic relief package. Roughly $4.5 billion will come to Iowa, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency.
Emhoff was joined at Monday’s event by U.S. agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, the former two-term Democratic Iowa governor, and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.
During the event, Emhoff announced a 15% increase in benefits in the federal food assistance program known as SNAP through September. The federal ag department said the increase will provide an estimated $3.5 billion to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vilsack, during Monday’s event, said that will boost benefits roughly $28 per person per month, or more than $100 per month for a household of four.
Vilsack called the food assistance benefits increase “a significant step forward,” and Emhoff called it “a massive victory for Americans all over the country.”
During the event, Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book guided Emhoff, Vilsack, and Axne on a tour of the facility. The group walked among food boxes stacked ceiling-high in a warehouse with 20-foot high ceilings and about the length of a football field.
During the tour, Book told Emhoff that in April of 2020 roughly 5,000 people attended a drive-through event at Food Bank of Iowa. She also said at one point the U.S Army National Guard helped the food bank with distribution efforts.
“The need immediately doubled and we had to do that to get food to people,” Book said.
The group also observed four volunteers packing food bags that will be distributed to schools and given to students to take home. The volunteers filled plastic grocery bags with fruit, juice, cereal, microwaveable pasta, and other food.
During the roundtable discussion, Axne said former President Barack Obama was hesitant to approve a stimulus package that reached $1 trillion, and praised President Joe Biden and Congress their willingness to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
“It had to be big and it had to be bold. That’s why the president and vice president went forward with this,” Axne said.
The roundtable discussion also included Carla Peterman, a volunteer with Food Bank of Iowa; Izaah Knox, executive director of Urban Dreams; and Diane Daniels, founder of SALUD: Multicultural Coalition of Storm Lake. Urban Dreams and SALUD are charity organizations that serve underserved and underrepresented populations.
The federal pandemic relief package did not receive any votes of support from Congressional Republicans. In a statement issued Monday, national Republican Party spokesman Michael Joyce reiterated a GOP line of attack by calling the package “a progressive wish list.”
“Sending Doug Emhoff and Tom Vilsack to Des Moines doesn’t change the fact that Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion boondoggle of a spending bill is full of pork and unrelated projects that have nothing to do with directly combatting COVID,” Joyce’s statement said.
A centerpiece of the package is $1,400 stimulus payments to most U.S. adults, an extension of federal unemployment benefits, and funding to expand COVID-19 testing and assist administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
The funding for Iowa will assist schools and child care programs, among many others, according to the nonpartisan state analysis.