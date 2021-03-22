In Iowa, second gentleman touts pandemic relief, announces SNAP boost

During the tour, Book told Emhoff that in April of 2020 roughly 5,000 people attended a drive-through event at Food Bank of Iowa. She also said at one point the U.S Army National Guard helped the food bank with distribution efforts.

“The need immediately doubled and we had to do that to get food to people,” Book said.

The group also observed four volunteers packing food bags that will be distributed to schools and given to students to take home. The volunteers filled plastic grocery bags with fruit, juice, cereal, microwaveable pasta, and other food.

During the roundtable discussion, Axne said former President Barack Obama was hesitant to approve a stimulus package that reached $1 trillion, and praised President Joe Biden and Congress their willingness to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

“It had to be big and it had to be bold. That’s why the president and vice president went forward with this,” Axne said.

The roundtable discussion also included Carla Peterman, a volunteer with Food Bank of Iowa; Izaah Knox, executive director of Urban Dreams; and Diane Daniels, founder of SALUD: Multicultural Coalition of Storm Lake. Urban Dreams and SALUD are charity organizations that serve underserved and underrepresented populations.