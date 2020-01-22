In town hall, Steve King touts opening up trade, says he's puzzled about Trump wind turbine comments

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -- The last time that Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) visited Cerro Gordo County for a town hall event, in August, it was on the same day that he made comments about rape and incest exceptions for abortion and how they could've been the end of humanity.

He faced a question about it at the Rockwell meeting and demurred by saying that he believes in the "sanctity of life."

Along with the abortion question, King also chatted with the dozen or so folks about how he'd been helping push U.S. trade agreements and grappling with intellectual property theft from the Chinese government.

Four-plus months later, at an event at the Lakeview Community Center in Clear Lake, not much had changed except for the weather.

Trade

King again started off by talking about trade negotiations.

He apprised the 12 or so constituents gathered on a snowy afternoon about the United States-Mexico-Canada (Trade) Agreement (USMCA) and where talks stood in the other two countries (it's awaiting President Donald Trump's signature).

During that discussion, he again made sure to mention that he was on early, classified negotiations for USMCA.