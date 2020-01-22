In town hall, Steve King touts opening up trade, says he's puzzled about Trump wind turbine comments

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -- The last time that Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) visited Cerro Gordo County for a town hall event, in August, it was on the same day that he made comments about rape and incest exceptions for abortion and how they could've been the end of humanity.
He faced a question about it at the Rockwell meeting and demurred by saying that he believes in the "sanctity of life."
Along with the abortion question, King also chatted with the dozen or so folks about how he'd been helping push U.S. trade agreements and grappling with intellectual property theft from the Chinese government.
Four-plus months later, at an event at the Lakeview Community Center in Clear Lake, not much had changed except for the weather.
Trade
King again started off by talking about trade negotiations.
He apprised the 12 or so constituents gathered on a snowy afternoon about the United States-Mexico-Canada (Trade) Agreement (USMCA) and where talks stood in the other two countries (it's awaiting President Donald Trump's signature).
During that discussion, he again made sure to mention that he was on early, classified negotiations for USMCA.
He again talked about Chinese intellectual property theft and estimated that it costs the U.S. about $500-600 billion a year (other reports put it between $225-600 billion). While doing so, he theorized that the Chinese government does such theft because "They don’t have the creativity that we have" and said that he's been on the case for years.
To offer proof, he shared a story about being part of a delegation visiting at least five cities in China to look into the matter. The story was akin to one he shared at the August meeting in Rockwell.
Abortion
The nine-term representative of Iowa's Fourth District even received another abortion question ... from someone at the Rockwell event.
You have free articles remaining.
In August, Katie Koehler, a Mason City resident and long-time educator, presented a case to King of a pre-teen student of hers, who had been raped and become pregnant, and asked whether or not the student should've been able to seek an abortion in such a situation. While saying he'd looked into it, King also stated his belief in the sanctity of life.
At Wednesday's event, a friend of Koehler's asked King if he'd considered the case and made sure to remind him of the particulars.
King said that he wouldn't answer the question directly, to protect the subject in the case, but said that cases such as the one presented are exceptions. He then, once more, offered his sentiment that life begins at conception and that all of it is precious.
Impeachment and Iran
What substantive deviations there were from the prior event were owed to changing news cycles.
King talked about the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate, something that wasn't happening in August, and said that he wished it wasn't happening but hoped it would be a quick but fair process.
"Let’s get it done and move on with business in this country," King said.
When discussing Iran, King asserted that President Trump's decision to assassinate Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was "proportional" as well as "appropriate." "(He was) an evil man," King asserted.
Wind energy
Perhaps the biggest departure of the hour-long event, both from the past but also from the head of his party, was when King expressed puzzlement with President Trump's repeated pronouncements that wind turbines cause cancer and are responsible for countless deaths of birds.
King didn't call those comments "idiotic," as Sen. Chuck Grassley has, but he attempted to rebut them by running through several core benefits of wind energy in Iowa.
Though in talking about the importance of wind energy, King also expressed his desire to see a balance of wind, nuclear and so-called "clean coal."
Primary
In this year's cycle, King will face four primary challengers in June.
If King clears that hurdle, he will most likely face off against J.D. Scholten. In the 2018 race, King won by 3% which was his lowest margin of victory in an election for his seat.