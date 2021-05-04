India virus variant identified in two southeast Iowa people

The State Hygienic Lab found the new strain during routine analysis of genetic sequence data.

Strains first found in the U.K. and Brazil have been identified as circulating in Iowa and are considered variants of concern because they spread easily and have the potential to cause more serious illness.

IDPH said with the variants circulating, it's especially important for Iowans to get a COVID-19 vaccine. People also should continue to wear a mask in public places and practice social distancing when with people from outside the household.

Interest in vaccination has slowed in Iowa in recent weeks.

The Des Moines Register reported Saturday that Iowa turned down 71% of the COVID-19 vaccine supply it could have received from federal officials for next week, marking the second week the state has not had enough demand to accept the state's full allotment.

The state asked to withhold 75,280 doses of the 105,300 doses it could have received.

Iowa has fully vaccinated 1.12 million people, or nearly 36% of the population, placing it 14th in the nation for the percentage of total population vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state reported 389 new confirmed cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

