Indiana man killed in accident on Iowa highway
AP

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway.

KTVO-TV reports that Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County.

The Iowa State Patrol said a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to yield to a car on Highway 63 driven by Beaty. The car struck the truck and became wedged beneath it.

A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty's car was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unhurt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTVO-TV.

