ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Three people were injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision at a highway intersection near Rock Valley.
According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Mary Stolpe, 43, of Le Mars, Iowa, was northbound on Chestnut Avenue at 7:52 a.m., when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 18 six miles west of Rock Valley. Her Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a Volvo semi-trailer driven by Glenn Lowery, 59, of Ayr, Ontario, Canada.
After the collision, Lowery's truck entered the ditch and came to rest in a cornfield. Stolpe's pickup entered the ditch and rolled.
Stolpe and two passengers in the pickup were transported to Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Stolpe was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.