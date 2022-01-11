Inmate assault sends Iowa correctional officer to hospital

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A correctional officer has been hospitalized after he was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said staff were able to restrain the inmate after the Friday night assault.

The inmate wasn't hurt, but the officer was taken to the hospital. The corrections department is monitoring the officer's recovery, The Hawk Eye reports.

The facility was placed on modified restricted movement after the assault and is investigating what happened.

Friday’s was the latest in a string of inmate assaults in Fort Madison and elsewhere in Iowa within the past two years.

