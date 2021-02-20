 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate dies in Scott County jail
View Comments
AP

Inmate dies in Scott County jail

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An inmate has been found dead inside an eastern Iowa jail.

The Quad City Times reports that 27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. was found unresponsive in his general population cell at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the Scott County jail. Attempt to revive him failed.

Scott County Sheriff's Major Bryce Schmidt said the death does not appear suspicious.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News