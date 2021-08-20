Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor

Instead, they cited her for an open container violation for which she later paid a $335 fine and ultimately drove her back to near her office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa. Another deputy drove her back to pick up her car the next day.

The investigation by senior assistant ombudsman Bert Dalmer found that deputies erroneously believed they could not charge Lassance with operating while intoxicated because her car was shut off when they found her. Deputies also mistakenly thought they could not conduct a field-sobriety test since her keys were not in the ignition, he found.

Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said in a press release Thursday that he agreed that the evidence at the scene “provided reasonable cause to further the OWI investigation.”

Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt’s office said the deputies on the scene would have benefited from the ability to contact a supervisor for guidance, saying they were on their own to “resolve many urgent issues presented on a dark roadside out in the country.”

The office pledged to improve training for deputies on OWI cases, increase supervision within the patrol division and improve its recording equipment.