Investigators name Iowa police officer who killed man
AP

Investigators name Iowa police officer who killed man

Police Lights

Police Lights

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Officials on Friday identified the Bettendorf police officer who fatally shot a man Feb. 7 as a three-year veteran of the department.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the officer as Zachary Gish.

Gish remained on administrative leave as the investigation continues into the shooting of Brian Gregory Scott, 49, of Bettendorf.

Police said the shooting happened after officers were called to a home for reports of a dispute. A man and woman had left the home before officers arrived, police said, but were found by officers in a vehicle about 90 minutes later.

The woman exited the vehicle and told officers the man, later identified as Scott, had threatened to kill her with a handgun. Police said Scott refused to comply with officers’ commands before an officer shot him. The officer was treated for minor hand injuries following the confrontation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

