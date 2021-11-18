 Skip to main content
Investigators say Iowa man killed in crash north of Fremont

The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road, according to the patrol.

Investigators said the driver of the van, Anthony Branam, 32, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

