Iowa abortions continue to increase, reversing long decline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of abortions performed in Iowa rose significantly in 2020, continuing a big jump that began in 2019 after a long downward trend, according to data released Monday.

Data released to legislative staff by the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Iowa had a 14% increase in abortions in 2020 following a 25% rise in 2019.

State Sen. Janet Petersen sent the information to the Des Moines Register and argued the increasing number of abortions was due to state efforts to limit birth control options. Petersen, a Democrat and abortion-rights supporter, said the increasing number of abortions reflect moves supported by Republican lawmakers to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program that helped thousands of people to get birth control and information on pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Planned Parenthood was barred from participation and the state implemented a new program that served fewer people.