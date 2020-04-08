Iowa adds $20M in small business aid in response to coronavirus

Linn County remains the spot where the most cases have been reported — 197, followed by Johnson County with 147, Polk at 134, Scott at 77, Washington at 62, Muscatine at 61 and Tama at 46.

Currently, Iowans between the ages of 41 and 60 have the most positive cases with 420, followed by 350 among Iowans 18-40, 290 in the 61-80 range, 72 among the 80 and older group and 13 among children 17 and younger, according to the Health Department.

So far, 601 women and 544 men have tested positive in Iowa.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said 503 grant replies were sent out Tuesday evening, totaling more than $10 million, and the numbers will grow daily until the state hits the $24 million that is being distributed from the state’s economic emergency fund and the authority’s budget.

“Every application was triaged, and I use this word very purposely because triage actually describes this entire effort and this entire process,” Durham said. “We determined eligibility and the businesses identifying the greatest revenue disruption were awarded in this first round of funding that went out last evening.”