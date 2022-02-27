Iowa ag law expert dives deep on complicated issues for farms

CARROLL, Iowa — Kristine Tidgren is precise about her job.

“We don’t give advice. We call it education,” she says when talking about her work as executive director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation at Iowa State University.

Tidgren and her co-workers look at some of the major legal issues facing farmers and then do extensive research into the most important of those issues.

“We do deep dives into those areas,” she says.

Once they do that research, they talk to farmers and tax attorneys and accountants and lawmakers, explaining what the law says and what it means and what the possible consequences might be of taking various courses of action. Sometimes that means telling farmers or tax professionals about a new form to fill out or a new court ruling. Other times it may mean telling lawmakers about possible unintended consequences of proposed legislation.

As is often the case, none of this is what Tidgren set out to do in life. In retrospect, however, it seems like it was always what she was working toward.

“I grew up on a farm in west central Iowa,” she says.

After graduating from high school she went to Iowa State, where she majored in journalism and psychology.

“I really had no idea what I wanted to major in,” she says now. She loved math but didn’t want to major in it.

When she graduated she got a job with Electronic Data Systems in Texas, where she worked in the data world. Eventually she decided on law school at the University of Texas. After law school she worked for a law firm in Kansas City but by then she and her husband were starting a family and litigation didn’t fit into a stable family life. They moved back to Iowa, settling in Carroll, and she worked for Lexus-Nexus, a legal data company. In 2013 she came to ISU to work at CALT and eventually became director.

There were, of course, challenges. She and her husband have six children, so family and school activities became a priority. And she also suffered a major medical trauma along the way.

“I was at church,” she says of the day she began experiencing problems. She started to have a severe pain in her side and suspected appendicitis. But then she noticed a feeling of numbness down one leg and that feeling began to spread.

Soon she was in the hospital and fighting to regain control of her body. The doctors called it a stroke. It was really a herniated disk that cut off blood flow and caused other problems. The bottom line was that it left her dealing with extensive therapy and some physical limitations.

“I was thankful for the type of job I had because I could keep working,” she says. “And the fact that I am a person of faith helped.”

And so she recovered. She continued to work. Eventually she became the go-to source of information about taxation and agricultural law that she is today.

That work hasn’t always been easy. The last few years brought a new federal tax law in 2017 that changed the way many farmers and tax professionals worked. The Des Moines Waterworks lawsuit raised all kinds of legal issues. The COVID-19 pandemic and aid packages passed in response raised other tax questions. The idea of building carbon pipelines across the state raises more issues.

And today the debate over federal and state tax policy is fluid, giving Tidgren and her staff plenty to review and research. Even proposals such as Iowa not taxing rental income raises a host of legal questions and issues regarding how to help young farmers.

“There are so many different things happening,” she says. “We are trying to help people understand what their legal rights are.”

In many cases that effort is aimed at educating the professionals so they can then help farmers. Those ideas often are included in the many tax schools and seminars CALT holds in Iowa and in Wisconsin.

But at the end of a long day dealing with incredibly complex tax issues Tidgren knows she can unwind on the drive home to Carroll and spend a little time with her family in rural Iowa, only a short distance away from the farm where she grew up dreaming about what was happening outside her little town.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0