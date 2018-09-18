DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Finance Authority Board voted Tuesday to allow an attorney investigating the conduct of the state agency's fired director to interview a lawyer who once worked there but is now in private practice.
The board approved a resolution Tuesday to allow James Smith to discuss the behavior of fired IFA Director Dave Jamison. Female employees who worked for Jamison say he talked about sex and often made lewd and suggestive comments to women in the workplace.
Prominent white-collar attorney Mark Weinhardt is leading an investigation into Jamison's actions and the agency's response. Weinhardt requested an interview with Smith, now a partner in a Des Moines law firm.
Jamison, a long-time political ally of Gov. Kim Reynolds was fired by her in March after women complained to her office.
IFA Interim Executive Director Carolann Jensen says Weinardt is expected to file the final report on his investigation by the end of this month.
An audit of the agency ordered by the Iowa Legislature going back to the beginning of Jamison's tenure in 2011 is expected to be completed by mid-November.