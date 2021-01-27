Iowa arranged COVID-19 tests at office of governor's donors

Reynolds, a Republican, said Wednesday any criticism was unjustified and that the state provided testing resources to more than 60 companies in a bid to keep the nation’s food supply strong.

“If you called and wanted to try to facilitate a way to get your employees tested so that you could ensure them that they were working in a safe environment, that's what companies were doing," she said. "We were doing everything we could to help facilitate that and I will make no apologies for doing that.”

The state has not released a full list of companies that have received testing help, citing a provision in state law that shields the identities of businesses linked to outbreaks of disease.

Liberal journalist Laura Belin reported Sunday that Reynolds fast-tracked testing for employees at a Waverly machine parts manufacturing company partially owned by one of her donors, Bruce Rastetter, in May. Belin's blog published an email showing the county health department had been told its request for testing at GMT Corp. would likely be denied because only one employee was infected.