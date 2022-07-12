 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest

An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest

Des Moines Police Lawsuit

FILE - In this May 31, 2020 file photo, protesters cheer after police officers joined them in taking a knee in front of the Des Moines Police Station in an act of solidarity in Des Moines. The protest was peacefully dispersed shortly thereafter. An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest, alleging he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason.

 Brian Powers - member, The Des Moines Register

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An assistant attorney general in Iowa is suing the city of Des Moines and its police chief over his arrest during a June 2020 racial justice protest, alleging he was tackled, pepper-sprayed and handcuffed for no reason.

The lawsuit filed by Assistant Attorney General Paxton Williams is among at least eight cases filed against the Des Moines police, the Des Moines Register reported. The cases involve protests following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Paxton, who is Black, alleges police used unnecessary and excessive force in arresting him in front of his home. The lawsuit, filed May 31 in Polk County District Court, says Williams felt the effects of the pepper spray for several days and suffered shoulder, arm and hip pain.

According to court records, a failure-to-disperse citation that Williams received was dismissed under an agreement requiring him to avoid further criminal charges for six months.

A representative for the police department did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment about the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the attorney general's office, Lynn Hicks, declined to comment, calling it a "personal matter."

Paxton also is suing a police sergeant and 10 unnamed officers. Paxton alleges the sergeant told him hours after his arrest that police video refuted Paxton's claims.

