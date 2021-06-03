Iowa auditor questions governor's spending for COVID-19 ads

Sand concluded that about $152,000 out of the $511,789 spent on the advertising campaign was used to purchase time and placement of the video featuring Reynolds on websites and radio and television stations statewide, potentially violating the 2018 law.

The law was passed to stop the use of taxpayer dollars for self promotion of politicians, such as the governor and other state officials promoting themselves at Iowa State Fair booths. In addition, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a Democrat, has appeared in ads promoting the College Savings Iowa program. During legislative debates, Democrats argued whether Secretary of State Paul Pate could no longer distribute fliers about voter registration with his name and photo.

The measure was pushed by Ashley Hinson, who was then a Republican state representative and now is a congresswoman. She argued on the House floor, “This applies to anybody, regardless of party.”

The law says anyone willfully violating it must pay out of their campaign funds an amount equal to that used to fund the communication. A violator may also be subject to a serious misdemeanor criminal charge.

Sand said Reynolds would have known her legal duty to avoid self-promotion in the ads because she signed the law.