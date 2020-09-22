Iowa auditor report: Panel didn’t follow law on filling prison job

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Board of Corrections broke the law by not approving a list of candidates for the Iowa Department of Corrections director before Gov. Kim Reynolds named Beth Skinner to the job in June 2019, the State Auditor’s Office reported this week.

State Auditor Rob Sand said he isn’t questioning Skinner’s appointment, confirmed by the Iowa Senate in February, but has asked the Corrections Board to make sure it does its job in recommending finalists for director openings in the future.

“Beth Skinner is certainly qualified for the job,” Sand told The Gazette on Tuesday. “But we should still care about following the law and we should still look and see if there are other people who are qualified who should be considered.”

Section 904.105 of the Code of Iowa states, in part, “The board of corrections shall: (3) Recommend to the governor the names of individuals qualified for the position of director when a vacancy exists in the office.”

To comply with this statute, the board must vote in a public meeting to approve the list of qualified individuals to send to the governor, Sand said.