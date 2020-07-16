Iowa auditors urge Reynolds to expedite felon voting rights order

Reynolds also indicated her executive order would take victims into account by making exceptions for murder, rape and other heinous crimes.

In their letter, the auditors requested the governor “restore voting rights without excluding Iowans with particular convictions from eligibility.” It noted “we are not criminal justice professionals,” and it would be difficult for them to determine eligibility based on complex sentencing statutes.

The auditors, who run elections at the county level, requested the governor’s order “establish a bright-line rule that is easy for us to administer and for voters to understand: Iowans who are not incarcerated and no longer on probation or parole are eligible to vote.”

Also, because counties and probation and parole officers lack a mechanism for tracking payments made toward victim restitution and other court costs, the association urged the governor “not to require the repayment of any legal financial obligations as a condition of eligibility.”

Near the end of the 2020 session, Reynolds signed Senate File 2348, a bill she called “a sensible compromise.” It requires a felon to complete a criminal sentence, including probation and parole, and pay restitution owed to a victim or victim’s family, before regaining the right to vote.