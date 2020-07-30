Iowa authorities: 15% positive test rate in county needed before schools can go online-only

Only once a county surpasses a positivity rate of 15% will a district in that county be allowed to petition the state education and public health departments for a two-week waiver to conduct 100% online or remote learning. Waivers must be renewed.

As of Thursday afternoon, no Iowa county was above the 15% threshold, according to state public health data. Humboldt County was the highest at 13%.

The statewide positivity rate has been 15% or higher on only two days since early June.

The World Health Organization says positive rates should be 5% or lower before areas should reopen. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses community transmission terms like minimal, moderate and substantial, but does not assign positive test rates to those terms.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest public educators union, issued a statement calling the state guidance an “outlandish notion of what constitutes minimal, moderate and uncontrollable spread of COVID-19.”

“Most importantly we are not just talking about numbers as we look at this decision,” Beranek said in the statement. “We are talking about children’s lives and the lives of the educators and the families who are affected.”