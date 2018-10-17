WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based electric and natural gas utility has snagged the naming rights to a proposed West Des Moines indoor sports complex.
The Des Moines Register reports that the complex will be known as the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, thanks to a $5 million pledge from the company.
The massive complex will feature two ice rinks, three indoor soccer fields, three indoor basketball courts, six volleyball courts, and five outdoor soccer fields. It will also serve as a small convention center with meeting and exhibit space and a 3,000-seat main arena with a stage.
It will be located on 60-acres (24 hectares) of farmland south near the Des Moines Area Community College campus in West Des Moines.
