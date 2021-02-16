Iowa bill would require parents to ‘opt in’ for kids to learn about gender identity

“This should really be a local decision,” he added. “Most schools, if not all, already have a process for curriculum in this area that notifies the parents when it’s going to be taught, and if there are issues parents should be talking with the teachers, with the administration on what can be done if they do have issues and I think most schools, if not all, already have those avenues.”

Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist for organizations representing urban and rural schools, said school boards already have open and public processes for parents and communities to have input when a curriculum is being adopted.

“We believe this is an intrusion in the role of local school boards to make decisions based on their community values and those that elected them,” Buckton said.

She noted districts that had bought certain textbooks would incur a cost from the bill, which would represent an unfunded mandate.

Paras Bassuk, a high school senior, told subcommittee members that instruction related to gender identity was vital to Iowa and established a culture of acceptance that “is sorely needed” to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.