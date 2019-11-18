Iowa Board of Education revises proposed seclusion and restraint rules in schools

The initial resolution proposed parents must be notified within 10 minutes of the start of an incident, a window educators balked at during open hearings. During the public comment in Creston, one participant — the notes do not name people and only rarely designate them as a parent, student or teacher — said staff “do not want to have to notify in the heat of battle.”

The new rules state parents need to be notified “as soon as practical after the situation is under control, but no later than one hour or the end of the school day, whichever occurs first.”

Parents and staff in the meetings were split about how tight that time frame should be, but broadly agreed was it would be “inappropriate to not contact during the same day,” notes from the Heartland meeting say. At the session at Grant Wood, it was noted it could be a “trigger” for parents to not trust the school if they hear about the incident from their child, rather than a teacher or administrator.

One participant at the Central Rivers meeting, labeled as a student, said parents should be notified immediately or as soon as possible because “there were times he was secluded or restrained, and he didn’t tell his mom and neither did (the) school.”