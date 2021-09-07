Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Regents on Tuesday approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty.

The vote came a week after it was advanced by a state council over dozens of objections. The regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities, The Gazette reported.

Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business. The hospital is planned as part of larger complex that will include a $165 million, 169,000-square-foot “academic and clinic building," which will hold outpatient clinics, faculty offices, and education, collaboration, and research spaces.

The proposed hospital is now set to join about 12 other major hospitals and surgery centers in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids region. The project will require additional approval from the Iowa Board of Regents and is hoped to open in 2025.

