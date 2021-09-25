Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old Iowa boy died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident Friday.
Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks on Saturday said the boy fell off a float in Sloan, Iowa and then was run over. He was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of his injuries, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald.
People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!