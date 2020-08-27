Iowa breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

Story County has had 1,897 confirmed cases since March.

Black Hawk County — home of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls — reported 70 new cases Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,613, third highest in the state.

Linn County reported 45 new cases Thursday, and Polk County reported 217 new cases.

Statewide, coronavirus cases totaled 59,496 as of 11 a.m. Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 809, up from Wednesday’s record 640.

Testing protocol unchanged

The state recommendations for who can and should be tested for the coronavirus will not change despite changes by the federal government, state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped recommending testing for any person who has come in close contact with another person known to have the virus. The new guidance says those individuals “do not necessarily need a test” unless they are vulnerable to the virus’ impact or a test is recommended by a physician or public health official.

During the governor’s Thursday news conference, Pedati said the state’s recommendations have not changed.