MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — City officials in central Iowa have designated about 60 structures as unsafe following a July tornado that damaged about 2,000 buildings.

The Times-Republican reports that the properties in Marshalltown now have small red posters that say "Dangerous building — do not occupy."

Michelle Sponheimer is the city housing and community development director. She says the posters are a warning, not an eviction notice. Owners can decide if they want to rebuild or demolish the structure.

Sponheimer says the nonprofit Mid-Iowa Community Action is helping displaced residents find alternate housing.

Sponheimer says the city may eventually need to demolish unsafe properties that are abandoned because they pose a risk to public safety. She says the city may seek demolition funding assistance from entities such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Information from: Times-Republican

