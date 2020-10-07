IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Biden, Greenfield up in Iowa

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 7, 2020:
BIDEN, GREENFIELD UP IN IOWA: A new poll shows Democrat challengers atop the ticket — Joe Biden and Theresa Greenfield — leading their respective races in Iowa.
Biden, the former U.S. vice president, is running against Republican incumbent President Donald Trump; Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
A new Quinnipiac University poll in Iowa shows Biden leading Trump and Greenfield leading Ernst, coincidentally both by five-point margins of 50% to 45%.
Quinnipiac surveyed 1,205 likely Iowa voters from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5, using live interviewers calling landlines and mobile phones. The margin for error in Iowa polling is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
Quinnipiac also polled other states at the same time, and found Biden leading Trump in Florida (51-40) and Pennsylvania (54-41).
“In varying degrees, three critical states in three very different parts of the country come to the same ominous conclusion: the president’s hopes for re-election are growing dimmer by the day,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.
JONI LOVES IOWA: In her latest campaign ad, Ernst sings Iowa’s praises and talks about herself and her family.
In the ad, Ernst says, “When the floodwaters rise, so too does Iowa. When the storms hit home, Iowa fights back together. Our challenges may change, but one thing never will. Iowa is the greatest place in America to call home.”
SCHOLTEN AD TALKS ENTITLEMENTS: A new ad from 4th Congressional District Democrat J.D. Scholten focuses on Social Security and Medicare.
Scholten is running against Republican Randy Feenstra in what is an open-seat race after Feenstra beat nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in this year’s Republican primary.
The ad features Bob Bjorholm, of Battle Creek, Iowa, saying he supports Scholten and fears Feenstra, a former state lawmaker, would cut from or privatize Social Security after supporting the privatization of Iowa’s Medicaid management.
“(Scholten) will fight for us,” Bjorholm says in the ad. “We know because he's been to every town in the district. And when he came by Battle Creek, he told us himself.”
