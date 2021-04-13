IOWA CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Emily's List targets Iowa

GROUP TARGETS IOWA: Emily’s List, a liberal group that supports liberal women for elected office, announced its plan to invest in Iowa’s top-of-the-ticket races in 2022: for U.S. Senate and governor.

Emily’s List named Iowa as one of nine gubernatorial races with Republican incumbents in which it plans to invest. And the group named Iowa’s Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley as one of its first three incumbent GOP targets for 2022. The others are Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida.