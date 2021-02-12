Iowa cancels plan to select vendor for vaccine call center

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration informed bidders Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents set up coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.”

The department's notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be cancelled when in the state's interest.

The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.

It was to be part of Iowa’s effort to improve on a rocky vaccine rollout that has frustrated many residents and has the state lagging far behind the national average for the percentage of its population getting shots. As of Friday, federal data showed Iowa in 43rd place with only 9% of its residents having received one or more doses.