ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell are set for a debate, giving voters a chance to compare the candidates weeks before the November election.

The Wednesday debate in Ankeny comes as Reynolds, a Republican, seeks her first full term after taking office last year when former Gov. Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China.

Hubbell, a business executive who comes from a wealthy Des Moines family, hopes to convince voters that Iowa needs a change after nearly eight years of Republican governors.

Reynolds claims credit for Iowa's low unemployment rate, job training programs and a large tax cut.

Hubbell criticizes her legislative record, which he argues includes stripping state workers of collective bargaining rights, underfunding education while approving wasteful tax giveaways and continuing a privatized Medicaid program.

