IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: All Iowans can now use 211 for vaccine assistance

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
VACCINE ASSISTANCE: All Iowans can now use 211 to receive assistance with making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The service was previously open just to older Iowans, but Gov. Kim Reynolds announced all Iowans eligible to receive the vaccine can now use it. Iowans can simply dial 211, and a navigator will help the individual make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
FLAGS LOWERED: Flags on state buildings and on display in the Capitol Complex will be lowered to half-staff until former Vice President Walter Mondale is buried, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.
Mondale served as vice president of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and as a U.S. senator from Minnesota from 1964 to 1976. During the course of his career, Mondale also served as ambassador to Japan and as Minnesota attorney general.
WORKFORCE SUPPORT: Iowa is in line to receive $2.2 million as part of an effort by the U.S. Department of Labor to award more than $146 million to support workforce agencies’ efforts to return unemployed Americans to the workplace more quickly.
The money is being distributed to operate Re-employment Services and Eligibility Assessments programs that focus on assessments for individuals and re-employment services and referrals to help someone who is unemployed return to work more quickly, officials said.
QUALIFIED K-12 INSTRUCTION: The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $27.2 million to cover costs K-12 schools incurred during the current school year due to COVID-19 but directed most of the funds to districts that held in-person classes.
The bill now goes to the full Senate for review.
House File 532 also included a grant process for preschool programs that saw a sharp decline in student enrollments due to the COVID-19 pandemic that carried an estimated cost of $7 million.
While the $27.2 million will be split among all districts, districts that had the most in-person classes are to receive the largest share of funding. Others have argued, though, there also were added expenses associated with hybrid and remote learning.
The legislation also gives a financial break to districts that had buildings damaged in the August derecho and could not hold classes until repairs were done. Those districts will receive a full stipend, as if they had in-person classes during the entire fall semester.
BOND REFINANCING ’ICING ON THE CAKE’: State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald says he has refinanced Iowa’s tobacco settlement bonds, resulting in more than $167 million in savings over the life of the bonds thanks to lower interest rates.
“A bond refunding is similar to an individual refinancing their home,” Fitzgerald said in a statement Wednesday. “The state was able to take advantage of low interest rates, just as a homeowner would. The long-term savings is big.”
The treasurer said the state lowered its costs from 5.65 percent to an average of 3.29 percent by refinancing $668 million in bonds on April 6.
As a result of the 1998 tobacco settlement, Iowa would have received $2.1 billion over 25 years from the tobacco industry. By selling bonds in 2001, the state received the money up front from the bondholders and eliminated the risk the tobacco companies would not be able to pay later.
Those funds were used for issues related to health care, substance abuse treatment and enforcement, tobacco use prevention and control and related needs.
“In 2005 we refunded the bonds at a lower interest rate and netted a $150 million in savings for the state,” Fitzgerald said. “This bond refunding netted another $167 million for a total savings over $300 million. It is the icing on the cake.”
ADMINISTRATION/REGULATION BUDGET: Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 13-8 Tuesday to approve $58.4 million in general-fund spending for fiscal 2022 to operate most administrative and regulatory functions of state government’s executive branch.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, said Senate Study Bill 1258 represented an overall reduction of $25.4 million since a one-time Workday contract was no longer part of the budget and a previous $5 million broadband grant would be part of a much larger broadband being negotiated and handled separately.
He said funding increases went for utilities, Terrace Hill maintenance and operations and restoring $250,000 that had been cut for the Secretary of State’s office in the current budget year.
During Tuesday’s discussion, before the bill passed on a party-line vote, Democrats expressed dismay that some state inspections of nursing homes were being conducted remotely due to COVID-19 concerns. Guth later clarified he had misspoke and the remote inspections were for restaurants rather than nursing home facilities.
The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.
SENATE CONFIRMATION DELAY: Members of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee voted Tuesday to defer action on the confirmation of some appointees that Gov. Kim Reynolds has made or will make to state boards, commissions and department leadership posts.
Normally, the Iowa Senate is supposed to complete confirmations on all gubernatorial nominees by April 15 unless senators agree to make other arrangements.
The committee on Tuesday approved by voice vote Senate Resolution 6, which deferred action on the confirmations of all appointments that “have been or are submitted” by the governor or an appointment authority other than the governor by on or after April 15 and have not yet been confirmed by the Senate on that date.
To win confirmation, a gubernatorial appointees must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate.
COUNTY CONVENIENCE FEES: Under a bill approved Wednesday, counties would be given the option of collecting an extra $10 convenience fee when issuing or renewing a driver’s license or identification card to someone who resided in a different county.
Members of a Senate Ways and Means subcommittee agreed to forward House File 419 to the full committee for consideration after several county treasurers made a pitch for the change.
Currently, counties are reimbursed $7 by the Iowa Department of Transportation for each state license they issue.
However, officials said some counties adjacent to larger cities are seeing an influx of outsiders using their licensing services with the extra cost being covered by local property taxes.
For instance, DOT officials said 59 percent of Jones County’s license issuances were to out-of-county residents — many from nearby Linn County. Part of that influx was attributed to the prison in Anamosa where employees may commute from outside of Jones County but get their driver’s licenses renewed there out of convenience.
According to a fiscal estimate, the optional $10 convenience fee would generate $170,000 if 25 percent of Iowa’s counties took advantage of the proposed law and $690,000 if all 99 counties adopted the extra charge to offset costs to property taxpayers.