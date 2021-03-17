IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill advances relating to elections in emergencies

The Sierra Club is the only interest group registered in opposition to the bill. Others are “undecided.”

NOT ADVANCING: A bill to allow parents to request their child be retained at grade level due to coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions won’t advance in the House after an Education subcommittee heard opposition and questions about its necessity.

Senate File 265, approved in the Senate 43-5, would allow parents to request their child be held back if the child did not make adequate progress for promotion to the next grade level in the 2021-22 school year.

Lobbyists for school boards and education associations said there is no need for the bill because parents can do that now.

Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, who taught for 40 years, said those situations arose every year. “It’s something for family to decide with the school,” he said.

Non-public schools also objected to the state placing itself between parents who are in a contractual relationship with those schools.

Only a Council Bluffs woman citing personal interest was registered in support of the bill.