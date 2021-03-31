IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill advances that would allow speeding by emergency personnel

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 31, 2021:
SPEEDING ALLOWED: The House Transportation Committee unanimously approved SF 551, which would allow volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel to “reasonably exceed” speed limits when responding to an incident.
Rep. Gary Worthan. R-Storm Lake, told the committee there have been incidents of volunteer firefighters being ticketed for speed or stop sign violations when they are going to the fire station to respond to a fire or other emergency.
The bill would not relieve the driver from the responsibility to drive safely and would not protect them from the consequences of reckless disregard for others, he said.
In many cases, volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel have special license plates that identify them as emergency personnel and, if approved by the Department of Transportation, have flashing blue lights on their vehicles.
The bill does not grant emergency personnel immunity, and Worthan said that could be a problem for volunteers who have a commercial driver’s license. If ticketed, that violation could jeopardize their CDL.
The bill has been approved by the Senate, 46-0.
LOTTERY SALES ‘EXTREMELY STRONG:’ Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn says sales of lottery tickets are on pace to “significantly exceed” the authority’s budget projections for fiscal 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Strawn said Tuesday that sales totaling $292.8 million for the first eight months of the fiscal year, which began July 1, are up nearly 25 percent over projections and last fiscal year’s actual sales.
Also, proceeds from those sales that go to the state’s general fund have topped $69 million and are running well above estimated numbers and last year’s figures.
“Nearly all lottery product categories have seen year-over-year lift in sales performance,” Strawn told the state Lottery Board.
Scratch ticket sales in Iowa have set annual records annually since fiscal 2015 and are on track to do so again this fiscal year, with more than $200 million sold through February.
Also, huge jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions have driven double-digit increases this fiscal year as well.
Strawn said “experience and anecdotal reports” from the lottery’s retailers and players indicates “Iowans found lottery tickets to be a safe and enjoyable local entertainment option as people spent more time at home” during the past year.
The lottery head said he expects a return to “more modest” lottery sales growth as more businesses fully reopen and consumer behavior begins to normalize.
PARENTAL DISCRETION: In a week when many bills are dying because of the funnel deadline, SF 265 was revived by the House Education Committee.
The bill would allow parents to request their child be retained at grade level due to coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions, Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said.
Democrats on the committee opposed the bill.
Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said parents already have a process for asking for their child to be retained and saw no reason for the Legislature to be “putting our fingers in it.”
Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said the bill would devalue the non-traditional learning that took place during the pandemic. Many students made exponential gain in their knowledge of technology, he said.
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, “it’s important to highlight what’s been gained,” he said.
Wheeler quoted Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, who said during Senate debate that not only has the coronavirus pandemic been disruptive for education, “but also traumatic for many kids.”
He said the bill was especially important for poor and minority parents who may not otherwise feel comfortable asking for their child to be retained.
The committee approved the bill on a party line 14-7 vote, forwarding it for full House consideration.
ARTISANAL BUTCHERY: A key House committee approved a plan to support artisanal butchers and a programs to train them with approval of HF 787.
Without making an appropriation, the Appropriations Committee unanimously approved the bill, sending it to the Senate where there is no companion bill.
Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, a farmer, proposed the legislation to expand custom meat processing to meet the demand from consumers who want to buy meat raised and processed locally.
The bill calls for grants to small and medium-sized meat processors with no more than 50 employees. It also would create a task force to consider establishing an artisanal butchery program at a community college or regents’ university.
The bill will help “young Iowans trying to do the right thing,” Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said. It will help younger farmers practicing sustainable methods.