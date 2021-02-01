IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Budget boss appointed

HF 33 is similar to a proposal that passed the House 100-0 in 2020 and was approved by a Senate subcommittee before the Legislature suspended its session due to COVID-19.

The House subcommittee heard from several organizations and people describing the difficulties in assisting developmentally disabled adults with their needs while traveling.

“When an appropriately sized changing table is unavailable, these individuals are often changed on unhygienic public restroom floors, in the laps of their caretakers while sitting on a toilet or in the back of a vehicle exposed in a busy parking lot,” Amanda Milham of the Changing Spaces Iowa campaign, wrote to the subcommittee.

The bill now goes to the full Transportation Committee.

TRIMMING TREES: Citing almost 10,000 power outages caused by trees interfering with power lines, utilities are pushing legislation giving them more authority to trim vegetation to prevent interruptions of service.

During a House Commerce subcommittee meeting, Onnalea Kelley of MidAmerican Energy told lawmakers that trees and other vegetation around power lines have caused 72 million minutes of power interruptions over the past decade. That does not include “wind incidents” when the wind is blowing more than 45 mph.