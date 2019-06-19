A roundup of Iowa state government items of interest for Wednesday, June 19, 2019:
COMMUNITIES GET INFRASTRUCTURE MONEY: Awards totaling $2.9 million were announced Wednesday for seven communities across the state. The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the Community Development Block Grant funds to support local water and sewer infrastructure projects. IEDA received 12 applications totaling $5 million in funding requests. Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income people, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.
The awards included $500,000 each for water system improvement projects in Guthrie Center and Sigourney, and $500,000 each for wastewater plant improvements in Tripoli and West Union. For the complete list of projects, go to iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/UserDocs/news/20192ndQWaterSewerAwards.pdf.
Federal Community Development Block Grant funds enable communities to make necessary progress on water and sewer system upgrades, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals and make transformative downtown improvements.
The Community Development Block Grant program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the funds in non-metropolitan areas of the state.
DROWNING ALERT: A total of 48 unintentional drowning deaths occurred in Iowa last year. Officials in the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that drownings are a leading cause of injury deaths for children ages 1 to 14, and three children die each day in the United States because of drowning. Nationally, drowning kills more children ages 1 through 4 than anything else except birth defects. For those reasons, state officials have stepped up their efforts to raise awareness about drowning prevention measures. Whether in swimming pools or recreational waters such as lakes or ponds, health officials say it is important for adults to make safety the top priority for everyone in or near the water. Adults should always provide direct supervision of young children and non-swimmers. Also, officials advised that formal swimming lessons and Coast Guard-approved life jackets can reduce the risk of drowning. For more drowning prevention tips, visit https://www.idph.iowa.gov/swimmingpoolsandspas/prevention.