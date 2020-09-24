IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Company applies to build underground electric line

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020:

UNDERGROUND ELECTRIC LINE: Officials with the Iowa Utilities Board said Thursday they have received an application for an underground electric transmission line — a proposed high-voltage, direct-current line that would be a first in Iowa.

Officials said SOO Green HVDC Link Project Co. filed a petition to build a 525 kilovolt direct current line that would extend through eight counties and transfer energy generated in Iowa from Mason City to Plano, Ill.

The proposed line would go through Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson and Winneshiek counties.

State law requires meetings in transmission line cases to provide affected landowners information about the project.

Two of those meetings were held March 13, but the remaining in-person meetings were postponed because of the pandemic and then held as webinars Mary 4 to 8.

To obtain a franchise, SOO Green must show the proposed line serves a public use and “represents a reasonable relationship to an overall plan of transmitting electricity in the public interest.”