IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Contact tracers sought

Nearly $126,000 was authorized to deal with damage caused by a hot water loop failure at the state prison near Newton, while $52,000 was needed because of two mercury spills at the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy Building.

Another $49,500 for the University of Iowa went to cover damage from a burst sprinkler and a musical instrument stolen at the Voxman Music Building in Iowa City.

Those approving the items were Secretary of State Paul Pate, Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Gov. Kim Reynolds did not participate in Monday’s online meeting.

CLERGY SEEK MASK MANDATE: Iowa religious leaders called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to take action — including a statewide mask mandate — to protect the health and safety of Iowans and reduce the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in communities across Iowa.

In a Monday morning news conference organized by the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, leaders of Christian, Jewish, Sikh and Islamic communities said Reynolds must do more than ask Iowans to “do the right thing.”