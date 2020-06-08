IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Coronavirus to have impact on road revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest for Monday, June 8, 2020:

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ROADS: State revenue generated by the sale of fuel, vehicles and other transportation-related activities likely will be down by about $100 million through October because of the economic impacts of the coronavirus epidemic, state officials said Monday.

Stuart Anderson, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation’s planning, programming and modal division, said the initial projected loss of about $35 million per month resulting from a significant drop in travel and vehicle purchases when COVID-19 hit Iowa in March has rebounded in recent weeks, and the overall impact won’t be as bad as expected.

But the loss of $100 million still will affect the letting of projects by the state — which receives about half (47.5 percent) of the road-use tax fund proceeds.

The reduction also will mean a loss of about 32.5 percent to Iowa’s 99 counties and 20 percent to Iowa cities under the state’s tax distribution formula.

There is significant variability in the numbers, Anderson said, so the estimates could change.