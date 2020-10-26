IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: County Fairs Relief Program launched

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020:
COUNTY FAIRS RELIEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have launched an Iowa County Fairs Relief Program to provide short-term aid to county and district fairs seeking to continue or resume operations in the context of the public health emergency.
The state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the effort — an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program offered by the IEDA.
There are three funding levels: $25,000, $50,000 and $75,000. Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.
To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate it is a “fair” as defined by Iowa law; has held membership in Iowa’s fair association since at least March 17, 2020; conducted a “fair event” in Iowa in 2019; and held a fair event after the governor’s March 17 COVID-19 disaster emergency proclamation or canceled a scheduled fair event because of the pandemic; and lost revenue during the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.
For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com. Applications are being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. Nov. 16.
RURAL BROADBAND GRANTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced $5 million in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants as part of her initiative to expand broadband access in rural areas.
“The future economy and quality of life in rural Iowa depend on every Iowa home, business and farm having high-speed internet access,” Reynolds said of the grants, which brought total investments to more than $121 million in private and public funds for broadband infrastructure dating back to 2018.
She noted the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need to connect underserved and unserved areas to support online learning, telehealth and working from home.
To date, more than 61,000 homes, schools and businesses are slated to get access to broadband service in rural Iowa, the governor said.
Broadband grant applications will be accepted Thursday through Nov. 22.
