IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Derecho-damaged museums may be eligible for grants

At the same time, the governor told her weekly news conference the first family’s situation is “a good reminder to all of us that none of us live in a bubble, not even the president of the United States.

“COVID-19 has the ability to reach all of us, which is why we’ve taken this virus seriously since the first day that it came to Iowa. But the president is also right, we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives,” Reynolds said, noting that her administration continues to take steps aimed at balancing “the lives and livelihoods of Iowans” while keeping schools open and Iowa’s economy moving forward.

COVID-19 TESTING TO EXPAND: Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state expects to receive roughly 900,000 new COVID-19 tests as part of the federal government’s announced plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid coronavirus test kits nationwide.

The governor said Wednesday the first shipment of more than 60,000 tests have arrived at the State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville.

State officials are finalizing plan to ship the kits later this week “out to where they’ll have the most impact,” Reynolds said.

The initial priority will be for hospitals and medical clinics in rural areas where there is less access to testing.