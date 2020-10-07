IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Derecho-damaged museums may be eligible for grants

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020:
DERECHO RELIEF: Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say Iowa museums, historic sites and other cultural organizations that were damaged by the derecho may be eligible for a recovery grant.
Grants of up to $5,000 are intended to support Iowa humanities organizations impacted by the Aug. 10 windstorm.
That includes museums, historic properties, preservation and historical organizations and community and cultural organizations located in the 16 counties designated as disaster relief areas, according to criteria from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Funding is made possible through a Chairman’s Grant for Disaster Mitigation from the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal agency.
The endowment awarded $30,000 to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to distribute to eligible Iowa organizations.
The Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term financial relief for those in the arts, cultural, creative and humanities fields most impacted by state disaster declarations, natural disasters and other forms of emergencies.
Details are available for applicants at iowaculture.gov. Officials say applications for the grants will be considered on a rolling basis as long as funds are available.
FEDERAL STIMULUS MONEY IN IOWA: A Wednesday report from the Legislative Services Agency indicates that Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration have transferred $1.045 billion from the Iowa Coronavirus Relief Fund to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa received $1.25 billion in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act last April.
The fund’s current balance now stands at $206.8 million in Iowa.
The fund also generated $1.7 million in interest earnings through the end of August, the report said.
At the same time, $254.4 million was transferred to various programs through August.
Recipients included $100 million for local government relief payments; $66 million to the Iowa Finance Authority for the Livestock Producer Relief Fund and the Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund; $40.5 million to the Economic Development Authority for the Biofuels Relief Fund, the Small Business Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Nonprofit Recovery Fund, and $20 million for state FEMA match money.
REYNOLDS OFFERS “THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS” FOR TRUMPS: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that Iowans, like other Americans, are closely following the COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump and first-lady Melania Trump, telling reporters “our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to them and their entire team at the White House as they keep our country running while managing their own health.”
At the same time, the governor told her weekly news conference the first family’s situation is “a good reminder to all of us that none of us live in a bubble, not even the president of the United States.
“COVID-19 has the ability to reach all of us, which is why we’ve taken this virus seriously since the first day that it came to Iowa. But the president is also right, we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives,” Reynolds said, noting that her administration continues to take steps aimed at balancing “the lives and livelihoods of Iowans” while keeping schools open and Iowa’s economy moving forward.
COVID-19 TESTING TO EXPAND: Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state expects to receive roughly 900,000 new COVID-19 tests as part of the federal government’s announced plan to distribute 150 million Abbott rapid coronavirus test kits nationwide.
The governor said Wednesday the first shipment of more than 60,000 tests have arrived at the State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville.
State officials are finalizing plan to ship the kits later this week “out to where they’ll have the most impact,” Reynolds said.
The initial priority will be for hospitals and medical clinics in rural areas where there is less access to testing.
The growing volume and types of rapid point-of-care antigen tests likely are going to require state Department of Public Health officials to revamp data reporting, she said.
The governor noted current state data indicates about 833,000 individual Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, but more than 1.3 million tests have been conducted and the number may “skyrocket” as testing capabilities expand.
State health officials are trying to determine if changes to Iowa’s COVID-19 reporting system are warranted, and she expects recommendations next week.
In the meantime, she said the state plans to open two new Test Iowa sites next week in Decorah and Ottumwa.
SCHOOL PLAN COMPLIMENTED: A top U.S. Department of Education official gave Iowa schools good marks in finding ways to educate children in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic.
Frank Brogan, the assistant U.S. secretary for elementary and secondary education, held a long-distance Skype meeting with staff, students and parents in the Cardinal Community School District in southeast Iowa along with Gov. Kim Reynolds — who thanked him “for being virtually in Iowa”— and Ann Lebo, director of the state Department of Education.
“You have managed to reopen in a way that has paid great attention to detail,” Brogan said, “and everything has been incredibly, thoughtfully done —well thought through.”
Reynolds stressed Iowa’s strong tradition of local control in education and noted that “close to 70 percent” of Iowa schools are conducting in-person classes with their return-to-learn compliance plans.
Lebo said “this work has not been easy” in highlighting the “can-do” attitudes of officials in the Cardinal Community district, based in Eldon, that has 20 students currently quarantined due to COVID-19, according to the district’s website.
“It’s just been constant problem-solving,” said Cindy Green, the district’s middle school principal.
“We’ve never done this before,” Green said of the new pandemic experience for administrators, staff, teachers, parents and students. “So flexibility and grace are kind of our mottoes this year.”
