IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Dr. Birx coming to Iowa

Last week, President Donald Trump said Iowa would be one of the stops for Dr. Deborah Birx as she visits states “to deliver aggressive, tailored, and targeted guidance” concerning the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The president indicated Birx would be focusing on a strategy that would “protect those at highest risk while allowing others at a lower risk to safely resume work and school.” Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed Birx would accompany Vice President Mike Pence when he visits Iowa on Thursday, and she was hopeful Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director and state epidemiologist in the Iowa Department of Public Health, and her team would be able to provide information to Birx regarding the mitigation efforts and other things Iowa is doing to combat COVID-19 and explain how Test Iowa data is used to help in their decision-making process.