IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: EPA reverses stand on Renewable Fuel Standard

“It has been abused for far too long,” he said. “Hopefully, this signals an end to the dark days of undermining the RFS through illegal exemptions and waivers, and we can look forward to the law being applied in a way that actually grows demand for ethanol and biodiesel blends as was always intended.”

PUBLIC WEIGHS IN ON VOTING CHANGES: More than two dozen Iowans spoke at an hourlong public hearing on sweeping legislation that would dramatically alter how Iowa’s elections are run, including by significantly reducing the state’s early voting period.

Out of the 28 Iowans who spoke on the bill, only nine spoke in support. The ratio was even more lopsided online, where just 11 wrote in support against 877 who wrote in opposition to the bill.

The proposal, which has been moving rapidly through the legislative process, would make the state’s early voting time frame one of the shortest in the country, ban anyone other than the individual voter from returning an absentee ballot, constrain county elections officials’ ability to add drop boxes for completed absentee ballots and establish satellite early voting locations, and create stronger punishments for county elections officials who violate state law.