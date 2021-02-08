IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Groups to call for factory farm moratorium

Consumers who have questions may call toll-free: (855)-914-4657.

PRIVACY PROTECTION: The House unanimously approved HF 233 to provide civil remedies for the unauthorized disclosure of private, sexually explicit images without the consent of a person in the images.

The bill applies only to sensitive content in which the individual had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The bill includes limited exceptions for certain disclosures, including those made in the course of law enforcement, legal proceedings or education, medical treatment, or investigations of misconduct.

It would protect a plaintiff’s privacy by allowing the court to redact or exclude identifying characteristics of the plaintiff from the pleadings or documents filed in the action.

EMERGENCY REFILLS: HF 262 would allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions without the prescriber’s authorization once in a 12-month period. The refill could not be for more than a 30-day supply. It was approved 91-0.

CAPPING INSULIN COST: For the second consecutive year, the Iowa House voted 89-2 to pass legislation capping insulin costs for Iowans covered by a third-party payment plan.