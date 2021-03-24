IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: House approves felon voting legislation

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 24, 2021:

FELON VOTING: Felons who have discharged their sentences would not have to apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored under legislation approved 65-28 in the Iowa House.

However, the changes in House File 818 would not take effect until voters approve a constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights. If that doesn’t happen by Jan. 1, 2025, the changes are repealed.

The House also voted 94-0 to approve HJR 11 calling for a felon voting rights amendment to be placed on the ballot. It is similar to Senate Study Bill 1134, which Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, plans to discuss with the GOP caucus next week.

Over the past 16 years, Iowa law has gone back and forth on felon voting rights. In 2005, then-Gov. Tom Vilsack issued an executive order that restored the voting rights to felons in Iowa who had completed their sentences. In 2011, then-Gov. Terry Branstad rescinded it, again requiring felons to apply to the governor to regain voting rights.

In 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order again restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.