IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: House approves felon voting legislation

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, March 24, 2021:
FELON VOTING: Felons who have discharged their sentences would not have to apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored under legislation approved 65-28 in the Iowa House.
However, the changes in House File 818 would not take effect until voters approve a constitutional amendment to restore felon voting rights. If that doesn’t happen by Jan. 1, 2025, the changes are repealed.
The House also voted 94-0 to approve HJR 11 calling for a felon voting rights amendment to be placed on the ballot. It is similar to Senate Study Bill 1134, which Chairman Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, plans to discuss with the GOP caucus next week.
Over the past 16 years, Iowa law has gone back and forth on felon voting rights. In 2005, then-Gov. Tom Vilsack issued an executive order that restored the voting rights to felons in Iowa who had completed their sentences. In 2011, then-Gov. Terry Branstad rescinded it, again requiring felons to apply to the governor to regain voting rights.
In 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order again restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.
HEALTH MANDATES: The annual insurance omnibus bill, HF 838, covering numerous items under the jurisdiction of the Iowa Division of the state Department of Commerce, was approved 67-28 with an amendment calling for an interim study on health insurance mandates.
The study, proposed by Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, would look at what’s mandated, what it’s costing and who is being helped. She’s not necessarily against mandates, Lundgren said, but no one has all that information.
The interim committee would include legislators, the insurance commissioner and consumer advocate, the director of the Department of Human Services and representatives of independent insurance agents and companies engaged in the business of health care.
PROTECTING ELDERLY: The House approved an annual $75,000 appropriation to the state Insurance Division for a full-time position to investigate complaints of older adults being financially exploited.
HF 839, approved 95-0, would allow brokers, investment advisers and others to notify the insurance commissioner if they believe an adult 65 or older has been the victim of any act or omission that wrongfully and knowingly deprives them of money, assets or property, or controls, uses, converts or diverts that person’s resources via intimidation, deception, coercion, fraud, extortion or undue influence.
UTILITY SHUT-OFF MORATORIUM: The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding Iowans that the annual winter moratorium regarding utility service disconnection ends April 1. Affected customers are being encouraged to contact their service providers to arrange payment plans or to seek available public assistance funds. Those customers currently protected from service disconnection for non-payment are advised to contact their utility company immediately to discuss payment plans and avoid disconnection as soon as April 2.
Under Iowa’s winter moratorium law, customers who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or Weatherization Assistance Program are protected from the annual shut-off of natural gas and electric service from Nov. 1 to April 1. If customers are experiencing difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for LIHEAP financial assistance and should contact their local community action agency to apply for assistance before April 30.
Qualified low-income customers are advised to visit https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply for application and other information. In addition to the funding annually available through LIHEAP, an additional utility bill assistance program through the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program is expected to become available this spring for Iowans affected by COVID-19. For details, visit https://www.iowafinance.com/iowa-rent-and-utility-assistance-program/. If customers cannot reach a payment agreement with their utility, they may contact the Iowa Utilities Board toll-free at 877-565-4450 or at customer@iub.iowa.gov.
RENT, MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Iowans struggling to pay rent, utilities or a mortgage can apply for assistance through programs beginning Monday. The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will provide up to 12 months of assistance for eligible Iowans who are struggling to pay bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $195 million program includes eligibility requirements. Individuals must meet income thresholds, have qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic, and other criteria. The Iowa Homeowner Eviction Prevention Program will be reopened for individuals in danger of foreclosure. The program provides up to four months or $3,600 in assistance. Both programs were made possible through federal pandemic relief packages. Individuals can apply for both programs at iowahousingrecovery.com.
FARM-TO-TABLE: A provision to help farmers raising specialty crops was defeated as the House approved an extension of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, 94-1, with only Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, voting no.
The amendment offered by Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, would have extended a 10 percent tax credit to farmers raising fruit, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, or horticulture or nursery crops that may be consumed by humans in an unprocessed state.
Ways and Means Chairman Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said he “appreciated” the amendment, but thought it was unnecessary because HF 694 “gives ample opportunity to all parties to participate.”
The Legislative Services Agency told legislators the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program has an annual cap of $12 million, but use has averaged $6.5 million over the past three years. It assumed the changes in the bill, without the amendment, will increase tax credit awards by $2.5 million a year.