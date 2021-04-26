IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Housing initiatives advance

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 26, 2021:
HOUSING PIECES ADVANCE: A Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Monday unanimously approved two housing assistance initiatives designed to advance access to affordable housing for Iowans and provide relief during disasters.
A three-member subcommittee advanced a measure to raise the cap on real estate transfer tax money from $3 million to $5.5 million that flows into the state’s housing trust fund.
Advocates say they support the increase but would like to see senators embrace a separate House approach that would lift the cap completely, as Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed.
Along with Senate Study Bill 1270, the panel advanced a separate measure, Senate Study Bill 1272, which creates a disaster recovery housing assistance program and an eviction prevention program to provide stopgap measures for Iowans who await federal aid due to a natural disaster.
Proponents say the measure was prompted by Missouri River flooding in 2019 — a disaster that affected Iowans who are just now getting federal recovery help.
The full Senate Appropriations Committee is expected to take up the two bills along with a third measure that incorporates other parts of the governor’s housing proposal into a scaled-back version that also increases the tax credits under the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program and addresses the backlog of housing projects awaiting support in large cities.
Senate Study Bill 1269 also includes provisions to redesign the Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program and to continue the Brownfields/Greenfield redevelopment tax credit program by extending the sunset for 10 years.
URBAN WATER QUALITY: A dozen Iowa communities have received funding for urban water quality projects from the state’s Water Quality Initiative, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday at the start of Soil and Water Conservation Week.
The awards ranged from $40,000 to $125,000 and went to the communities of Belmond, Clive, Elkhart, Fairfield, Marion, Osceola, Polk City, Schleswig, Sioux Center, Sioux City, West Des Moines and Wilton.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will provide financial and technical assistance to the communities and organizations that are implementing urban water quality practices to manage stormwater, Naig said. The practices help reduce precipitation runoff by capturing and soaking up water and sediment from impervious surfaces, he added.
To receive state funding, the urban water quality projects must include outreach and education components and local partners to support the project.
Naig said his department is investing more than $1 million to support urban water quality projects and nearly $7 million is being contributed by other public and private partners. More information can be found at the cleanwateriowa.org.
VACCINE PASSPORTS: After hearing several speakers warn that requiring a COVID-19 vaccine passport would lead to segregation and discrimination against people who choose not to be vaccinated for religious, philosophical, medical or other reasons, the House Judiciary Committee approved HF 899 to prohibit state and local government from requiring such documentation.
The bill, which next goes to the full House, also prohibits businesses from requiring customers, patrons or patients to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter those premises.
Health care facilities, including hospitals, are not included in HF 899, but committee members indicated they are willing to consider that change.