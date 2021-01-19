IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Inheritance tax repeal advanced

Currently, only graduates of the Des Moines University osteopathic medical center are eligible for help repaying their school loans if they practice in eligible rural communities.

The program applies to physicians, physician assistants, podiatrists and physical therapists. About $400,000 is appropriated to the program, said Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City.

About 100 people used it last year. The Iowa Student Aid Commission estimates participation could double under the proposed legislation.

SEXUAL ACTIVITY CLARIFICATION: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee voted 3-0 Tuesday to advance two bills aimed at making it easier for prosecutors to convict offenders involved in committing sex crimes against children.

Senate Study Bill 1013 would amend definitions of a sex act or sexual activity in the Iowa Code to specify types of prohibited contact (excluding the course of a professional medical examination) to include more body parts and inappropriate circumstances.

Members of the Iowa County Attorneys Association and a representative of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office said the change is needed to protect children and close loopholes that are impeding the prosecution of crimes involving children.