IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa economic indicators index improved in February

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 5, 2021:
ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Iowa’s monthly leading economic indicators index improved in February for the seventh time in the eight months since COVID-19 pandemic impacts hit the state, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
The February index increased to 105.0 compared with 104.7 in January, and five of the eight components contributed positively to the overall numbers.
State officials said February marks the fifth month in a row over the last 12 months that the index has not shown recessionary signals. The index was put in place to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50, officials said.
“With the positive improvements in contractionary signals, this report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months,” according to the agency’s latest report. It noted the six-month index numbers are good indications of a positive economic turnaround despite the decline in the Iowa nonfarm employment coincident index.
The five positive components in February were the new orders index, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the agricultural futures profits index, residential building permits and the national yield spread.
Average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and diesel fuel consumption were the three components that dragged down the monthly index.
The February report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-04/ILIIFebruary2021Report.pdf.
CAPITOL COVID: An eighth case of someone associated with the state Capitol testing positive for COVID-19 was reported Friday.
House Clerk Meghan Nelson said someone who was last in the building March 29, primarily on the first and second floors in space controlled by the House, tested positive. The person was wearing a face covering at all times, she added.
Appropriate cleaning measures will be completed and contact tracing will be completed by the appropriate public health agency, Nelson said.
ARTS EDUCATION SUMMIT: At the second biennial Iowa Fine Arts Education Summit, arts educators, teaching artists and educators from across the state will gather to learn how 21st-century learning skills like creativity, collaboration and social skills can be cultivated.
The event is jointly sponsored by the Iowa Arts Council, Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Alliance for Arts Education.
Organizers of the event, to be held online June 17, chose this year’s theme after surveying arts educators and recognizing the state education department’s new social-emotional learning resources for grades K-12.
The department recently released a framework of five social-emotional learning competencies and related learning targets to promote students’ self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
These skills became especially important as students, parents and teachers were challenged to adapt to new routines over the last year.
The free summit is designed for educators across all artistic disciplines — dance, media arts, music, theater and visual arts. Educators will be eligible to receive relicensure credit for their participation.
For more information, visit www.iowaculture.gov.