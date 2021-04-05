IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa economic indicators index improved in February

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 5, 2021:

ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Iowa’s monthly leading economic indicators index improved in February for the seventh time in the eight months since COVID-19 pandemic impacts hit the state, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

The February index increased to 105.0 compared with 104.7 in January, and five of the eight components contributed positively to the overall numbers.

State officials said February marks the fifth month in a row over the last 12 months that the index has not shown recessionary signals. The index was put in place to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50, officials said.

“With the positive improvements in contractionary signals, this report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months,” according to the agency’s latest report. It noted the six-month index numbers are good indications of a positive economic turnaround despite the decline in the Iowa nonfarm employment coincident index.