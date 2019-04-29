A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, April 29, 2019:
COURTS SHOPPING CART: Officials in the Iowa Judicial Branch say Iowans now can pay a number of fees and fines they owe electronically. Multiple fees on multiple cases now can be dispensed with a single payment using the new shopping cart feature on Iowa Courts Online.
Previously, users were required to make separate payments for each fine or fee.
“The new shopping cart feature for Iowa Courts Online allows anyone owing the courts to pay multiple fines or fees such as a court cost and a speeding ticket in one transaction, similar to making multiple online purchases using an e-commerce shopping website,” State Court Administrator Todd Nuccio said.
“A person can pay court costs, fines, surcharges, and other court-related debt. It is a more effective and efficient way to collect court debt while providing better customer service to Iowans.”
Iowa Courts Online is the most frequently visited state government website with more than 538 million annual page views. It is a popular method for people to search online for filings in Iowa court cases, according to Nuccio.
Anyone can use the Trial Court Case Search to find an outstanding court fine or fee by typing the full name of a party to the case into the search fields.
TAX DEADLINE TODAY: Officials at the Iowa Department of Revenue are reminding most Iowans that their 2018 state individual income taxes are due today.
Earlier this month, the federal Internal Revenue Service and the state’s revenue agency announced that Iowans whose primary residence or business was within seven counties damaged by flooding will have until July 31 to file and pay 2018 state individual income taxes and business income taxes due between March 12 and July of this year.
The affected counties are Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Woodbury.
More information about state tax relief related to flooding is available on the department’s website, tax.iowa.gov/2019-flooding.
As of Friday, the state revenue agency had processed about 1.2 million Iowa individual income tax returns, said Department of Revenue spokesman John Fuller.
Also as of Friday, the department had paid $421 million in refunds to 737,000 Iowans for an average of $571 per taxpayer.
According to the agency, the majority of refunds are issued before the end of May, but various things can delay return processing, such as mailing a paper return, not choosing direct deposit, having errors on a return, missing documentation, and returns identified for additional review.
Iowans with questions about the status of their refunds can get information at tax.iowa.gov/wheres-my-refund on the department’s website.