IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Jobless rate underestimated, state senator says

“That’s 130,800 fewer paychecks to pay the rent or mortgage, to put food on the table, to pay medical bills, or to pay for heat this winter,” Quirmbach said.

TREASURER SCAVENGER HUNT: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said Tuesday that Iowa’s ABLE plan, also known as IAble, a program for individuals with disabilities, is doing its first Scavenger Hunt giveaway with five chances to win a $150 gift card.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing every Tuesday through Dec. 29, Fitzgerald said he will post an IAble-related question to his official Facebook and Twitter accounts, @IowaTreasurer.

Find the answer to the posted question using the IAble website, IAble.gov, and submit it using the link on the social media post, he said.

All entries with a correct answer will be placed in a drawing to win. Individuals can enter up to five times per person.

Fitzgerald said the giveaway is open to all Iowans. Participants do not need to be an IAble account owner, or be eligible for an IAble account.